Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) & Becton Dickinson and (OTCMKTS:BDX) Head-To-Head Review

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) and Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Encision alerts:

This table compares Encision and Becton Dickinson and’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encision $8.80 million 0.64 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Becton Dickinson and $17.29 billion 3.73 $1.23 billion $11.68 20.34

Becton Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Encision.

Volatility and Risk

Encision has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton Dickinson and has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Encision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Encision and Becton Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encision -3.32% -11.73% -6.42% Becton Dickinson and 4.96% 15.50% 6.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Encision and Becton Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A Becton Dickinson and 0 7 7 0 2.50

Becton Dickinson and has a consensus target price of $272.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.86%. Given Becton Dickinson and’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Becton Dickinson and is more favorable than Encision.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and beats Encision on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encision

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's AEM instruments product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. It also provides various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems; and AEM Burn Protection Cable, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. The company sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. Encision Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, monoclonal antibodies and kits, reagent systems, bench-side solutions, and molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation products, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, thoracic and abdominal drainage, and surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Encision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.