Head to Head Contrast: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) versus Cleveland-Cliffs (OTCMKTS:CLF)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -46.94% -7.83% -3.62% Cleveland-Cliffs 14.71% 100.50% 9.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Cleveland-Cliffs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.23 -$97.03 million ($0.12) -1.86 Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 0.56 $292.80 million $1.12 3.66

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50 Cleveland-Cliffs 0 5 4 1 2.60

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 124.22%. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.51%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.