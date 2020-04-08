G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $7.43. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 103,681 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 30,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $228,465.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,981.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen cut G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $272.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,613,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,130,000 after acquiring an additional 397,210 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,445,000 after buying an additional 281,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

