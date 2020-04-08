Head-To-Head Review: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) & Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Nlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $33.75 million 0.80 -$2.68 million ($0.07) -14.86 Nlight $176.62 million 2.63 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -50.42

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nlight. Nlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LightPath Technologies and Nlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nlight 0 2 3 0 2.60

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $0.75, indicating a potential downside of 27.88%. Nlight has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 58.68%. Given Nlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nlight is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nlight has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Nlight shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Nlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Nlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -8.05% -8.12% -5.85% Nlight -7.29% -3.94% -3.42%

Summary

Nlight beats LightPath Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

