Critical Review: Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) versus SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) and SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SWIRE PAC LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bank of East Asia and SWIRE PAC LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A SWIRE PAC LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of East Asia and SWIRE PAC LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of East Asia $4.13 billion 1.45 $416.08 million $0.11 18.73 SWIRE PAC LTD/S $10.80 billion 2.36 $3.02 billion $0.72 9.11

SWIRE PAC LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of East Asia. SWIRE PAC LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of East Asia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWIRE PAC LTD/S has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SWIRE PAC LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bank of East Asia pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SWIRE PAC LTD/S pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SWIRE PAC LTD/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of East Asia and SWIRE PAC LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of East Asia 1 0 1 0 2.00 SWIRE PAC LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SWIRE PAC LTD/S beats Bank of East Asia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services. Its products and services include syndicated loans, trade finance, deposit-taking, foreign currency savings, remittances, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, retail investment services, mandatory provident fund services, Renminbi services, foreign exchange margin trading services, and general and life insurance services. The company also provides corporate lending and loan syndication, asset based lending, commercial lending, and securities lending; wealth management services, including private banking, trust, and portfolio management services, as well as investment solutions; treasury services and securities dealing services; and domestic and international services. In addition, it offers trustee, asset management, corporate secretarial, property investment, business consultancy, Internet banking, securities broking, and nominee, as well as provides business, corporate, and investor services. The company operates approximately 220 outlets in Hong Kong and the rest of Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About SWIRE PAC LTD/S

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 154 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division owns and operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as a subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 77 offshore support vessels. Its Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 193 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakeries; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited is a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited.

