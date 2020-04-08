Contrasting Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) & Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

This table compares Edesa Biotech and Stemline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech -784.77% -80.11% -69.84% Stemline Therapeutics -177.74% -56.00% -47.31%

Edesa Biotech has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stemline Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Edesa Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Stemline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Edesa Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Stemline Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edesa Biotech and Stemline Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 225.05%. Given Stemline Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stemline Therapeutics is more favorable than Edesa Biotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edesa Biotech and Stemline Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech $210,000.00 86.90 -$5.03 million N/A N/A Stemline Therapeutics $43.22 million 5.51 -$76.82 million ($1.83) -2.58

Edesa Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stemline Therapeutics.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics beats Edesa Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older. It also developing CD123 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and myelofibrosis, as well as acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma in combination with other therapies. In addition, the company is developing SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat brain cancer. Its preclinical pipeline products include SL-501, a CD123 targeted therapy; SL- 1001, an oral, selective small molecule RET kinase inhibitor targeting multiple oncology indications; and SL-901, a small molecule kinase inhibitor. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.