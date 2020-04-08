GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) & Harmonic (OTCMKTS:HLIT) Head-To-Head Comparison

GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get GTX alerts:

This table compares GTX and Harmonic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTX $1.50 million 0.64 -$590,000.00 N/A N/A Harmonic $402.87 million 1.41 -$5.92 million $0.18 33.00

GTX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmonic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GTX and Harmonic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmonic 0 0 4 0 3.00

Harmonic has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.93%. Given Harmonic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than GTX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Harmonic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GTX has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GTX and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTX -39.10% N/A -121.70% Harmonic -1.47% 7.34% 3.10%

Summary

Harmonic beats GTX on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTX

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. It also develops and owns LOCiMobile, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based social networking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphone, tablet, or any wireless devices; and other applications. GTX Corp has a collaboration agreement with Veristride, Inc. to incorporate its inductive charging technology, enhance and miniaturize the electronics, develop a BLE, and embed the final hardware assembly into SmartSole, a GPS tracking device. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. This segment's video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as cloud media processing, broadcast and over-the-top encoders, contribution encoders, high-density transcoders and stream processing, multiscreen delivery, decoders and descramblers, and video servers. This segment also provides video-optimized storage systems; and unified video playout and processing software-as-a-service solutions. The Cable Access segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including CableOS software-based cable access solutions; and narrowcast services gateway products primarily to cable operators. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.