Financial Contrast: Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) versus Kontoor Brands (NASDAQ:KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) and Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Naked Brand Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 3.79% 46.77% 11.80% Naked Brand Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kontoor Brands and Naked Brand Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 2 5 4 0 2.18 Naked Brand Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 76.48%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Naked Brand Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Naked Brand Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.55 billion 0.36 $96.65 million $3.84 4.16 Naked Brand Group $2.85 million 0.77 -$5.78 million N/A N/A

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Naked Brand Group.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Naked Brand Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport. It operates through approximately 6,000 retail stores and 61 company-owned Bendon retail and outlet stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as e-commerce sites. The company is based in Alexandria, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.