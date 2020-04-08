Analyzing SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SMC and PETROFAC LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 1 0 0 2.00 PETROFAC LTD/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

SMC has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SMC and PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC N/A N/A N/A PETROFAC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMC and PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $3.17 billion 4.15 $490.78 million N/A N/A PETROFAC LTD/ADR $5.83 billion 0.14 $64.00 million $0.52 2.19

SMC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PETROFAC LTD/ADR.

SMC Company Profile

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

