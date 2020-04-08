Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

URGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,571,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 834,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154,007 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

URGN opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

