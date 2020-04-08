Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.92 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.21.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,412,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

