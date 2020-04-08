Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ATNX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In related news, EVP Rudolf Kwan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Also, Director Manson Fok acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $998,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Athenex has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $662.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

