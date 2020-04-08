Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold E. Selick bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. State Street Corp raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 52,333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

