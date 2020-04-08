Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

SYBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Synlogic by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Synlogic by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SYBX stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a negative net margin of 2,310.98%. Research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

