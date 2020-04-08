Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

