N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 125 ($1.64).

BWNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of N Brown Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 141 ($1.85) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of LON:BWNG opened at GBX 14.74 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.63.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

