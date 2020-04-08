BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.46.

Several research firms have commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from to in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $519,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

