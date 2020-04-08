Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chintu Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,370.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,578.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 619,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,576 in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 295,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 787,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,131,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,784,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRX opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $858.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.