Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Repsol has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

