Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Middlefield Banc’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. Research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Toth purchased 1,000 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.