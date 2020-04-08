McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $99.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 3 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. BidaskClub cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.
Shares of MGRC stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.
