Zacks: Brokerages Set $50.00 Price Target for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.67 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 251 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBA shares. TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.71. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.43 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

