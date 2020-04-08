Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Given $18.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $18.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Meridian Bank an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Meridian Bank worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bank stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Meridian Bank has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $77.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

