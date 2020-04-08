Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€116.00” Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €116.00 ($134.88) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.43 ($116.78).

Shares of AFX stock opened at €89.65 ($104.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 47.28. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €67.70 ($78.72) and a 1-year high of €122.10 ($141.98). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €104.29.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

