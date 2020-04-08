Zacks: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $29.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.72 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern Missouri Bancorp an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $193.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 333,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,634 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

