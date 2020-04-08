Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GFED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $131,395.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,175 shares of company stock worth $223,759. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

GFED opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

