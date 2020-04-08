Zacks: Analysts Set $17.50 Target Price for Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank7 an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BSVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Equities analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

