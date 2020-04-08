Brokerages Set $17.67 Target Price for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.75. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue bought 4,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio bought 5,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

