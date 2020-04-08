Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.90 ($16.16) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.01 ($13.96).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €7.90 ($9.19) on Monday. Metro has a 12-month low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a 12-month high of €14.50 ($16.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.27.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

