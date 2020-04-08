Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €8.50 ($9.88) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €13.20 ($15.35) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.01 ($13.96).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €7.90 ($9.19) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33. Metro has a twelve month low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a twelve month high of €14.50 ($16.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 million and a P/E ratio of -7.55.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.