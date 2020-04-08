Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €97.00 by Independent Research

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

BEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €99.06 ($115.18).

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €90.04 ($104.70) on Monday. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a fifty-two week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €102.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion and a PE ratio of 28.44.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

