JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €99.06 ($115.18).

ETR BEI opened at €90.04 ($104.70) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €95.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion and a PE ratio of 28.44. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

