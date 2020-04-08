Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €3.60 by UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €3.60 ($4.19) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nord/LB set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.18 ($6.02).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €3.33 ($3.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of €8.26 ($9.60). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.15.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

