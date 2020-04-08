Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €155.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €155.00 ($180.23) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.30 ($180.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €145.02 ($168.63).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €132.95 ($154.59) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €132.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €139.39. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 1 year high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.