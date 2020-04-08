DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €17.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €17.00 ($19.77) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.73 ($18.29).

Shares of DIC opened at €9.84 ($11.44) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.07 million and a PE ratio of 8.72. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €6.69 ($7.78) and a 1 year high of €17.40 ($20.23).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

