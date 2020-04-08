Warburg Research Reiterates “€18.70” Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been given a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DIC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIC Asset has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.73 ($18.29).

ETR DIC opened at €9.84 ($11.44) on Monday. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €6.69 ($7.78) and a 12 month high of €17.40 ($20.23). The stock has a market cap of $778.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is €12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

