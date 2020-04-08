Berenberg Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €14.00 Price Target

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €14.00 ($16.28) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s current price.

DIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.73 ($18.29).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC stock opened at €9.84 ($11.44) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $778.07 million and a P/E ratio of 8.72. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €6.69 ($7.78) and a 52-week high of €17.40 ($20.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.