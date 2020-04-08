1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €26.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €26.00 ($30.23) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.50 ($35.47).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €18.68 ($21.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.25. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 52-week high of €34.48 ($40.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.