DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.28 ($28.23).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €20.22 ($23.51) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €21.28 and a 200-day moving average of €26.37. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a one year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

