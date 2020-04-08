Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €77.00 ($89.53) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s current price.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.17 ($99.03).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €62.00 ($72.09) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a 12-month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €96.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

