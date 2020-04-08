JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) received a €30.00 ($34.88) target price from Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

ETR JST opened at €23.70 ($27.56) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $353.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. JOST Werke has a twelve month low of €18.62 ($21.65) and a twelve month high of €39.60 ($46.05). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.08.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.