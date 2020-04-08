Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €16.00 by Independent Research

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) received a €16.00 ($18.60) price target from Independent Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.00 ($25.58).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock opened at €14.02 ($16.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.99. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 12 month low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 12 month high of €25.38 ($29.51). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

