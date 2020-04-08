Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 14th. Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €197.32 ($229.44).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €160.25 ($186.34) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €165.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €179.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The company has a market cap of $86.08 billion and a PE ratio of 38.27. Linde has a 52-week low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 52-week high of €208.60 ($242.56).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.