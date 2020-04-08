HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €42.00 by Warburg Research

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.67 ($42.64).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

HLE stock opened at €28.02 ($32.58) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.