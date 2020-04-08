SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Down 27.8% on Disappointing Earnings

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s share price traded down 27.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.62, 2,331,340 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 313% from the average session volume of 564,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 50,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SeaChange International by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.