Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Down 11.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s share price dropped 11.8% on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $8.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Beazer Homes USA traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.63, approximately 2,250,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 582,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

BZH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $145,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,402.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $242,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $3,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 68,451 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 162,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $334,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

