Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $48.00. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the stock. Arch Coal traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $30.59, approximately 431,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 491,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Coal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

Arch Coal Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

