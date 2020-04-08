Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $130.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Haemonetics traded as low as $94.69 and last traded at $95.57, approximately 748,473 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 572,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.24.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HAE. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,812 shares of company stock worth $180,824. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,975,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

