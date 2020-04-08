RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $1.40 to $1.85. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. RPC traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.17, approximately 4,610,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 2,149,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RES. Scotiabank downgraded RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in RPC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 456,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RPC by 2,512.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 253,585 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in RPC by 770.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in RPC by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $426.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.65.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

