NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Trading Up 10.4% on Insider Buying Activity

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) was up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $9.05, approximately 101,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 78,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Specifically, Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 26,500 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $502,440.00. Also, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,484 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $47,717.64. Insiders acquired 229,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,093,639 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.2198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

